UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.87. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.