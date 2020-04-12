Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $727.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.84. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

