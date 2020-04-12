Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

