STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

SSKN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.52% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.