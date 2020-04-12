Feathercoin Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $77.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021665 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 274,088,760 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, QBTC, Upbit, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.