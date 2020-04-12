UBS Group AG Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $943.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $933.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,059.65. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

