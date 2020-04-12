Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEET. Roth Capital downgraded Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $6.30 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.70.

MEET stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Meet Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meet Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meet Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

