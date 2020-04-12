Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTA opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
UBS Group AG Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Meet Group Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Meet Group Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Allstate Corp
Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Allstate Corp
Diversified Trust Co Has $454,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co.
Diversified Trust Co Has $454,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co.
Starbucks Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance
Starbucks Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report