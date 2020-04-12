Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $14,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

