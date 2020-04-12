Diversified Trust Co Has $454,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

