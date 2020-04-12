Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.64.

SBUX opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

