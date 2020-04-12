Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.64.
SBUX opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.