National Bank Financial Trims Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Target Price to $3.00

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

EXFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exfo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Get Exfo alerts:

Shares of Exfo stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.