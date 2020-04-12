Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

In related news, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,127,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,925,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

