Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of ENTA opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.