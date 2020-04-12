Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESQ. TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,365 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

