General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

