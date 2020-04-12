State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 697 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after acquiring an additional 170,843 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $68,798,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

LAMR stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

