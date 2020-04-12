Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.22.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

