Citigroup Cuts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $131.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $137.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.20.

PYPL stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

