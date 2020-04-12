EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVOP. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.30. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Garabedian purchased 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,786.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $489,444.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465 and sold 8,000 shares worth $222,720. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

