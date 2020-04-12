NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of EGOV opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NIC by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in NIC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NIC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

