Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

