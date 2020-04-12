Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Dividend History for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 697 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 697 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co
Netflix, Inc. Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.
Netflix, Inc. Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.
Citigroup Cuts Paypal Price Target to $131.00
Citigroup Cuts Paypal Price Target to $131.00
EVO Payments Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
EVO Payments Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
NIC Downgraded by DA Davidson
NIC Downgraded by DA Davidson
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report