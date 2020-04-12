Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.
Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.91.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
