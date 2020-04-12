DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in DouYu International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

