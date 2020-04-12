ValuEngine Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun purchased 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

