Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.