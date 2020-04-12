State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,490,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $16.81 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.