Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,521 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. AXA grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.59.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

