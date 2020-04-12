Continental Resources’ (CLR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.85.

CLR stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 in the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

