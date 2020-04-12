Canaccord Genuity Trims Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price to $4.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

