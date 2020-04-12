Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

STIM opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 159,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 832.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,569 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

