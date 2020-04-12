Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of CPRT opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.09. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Copart by 59.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Copart by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Copart by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,083,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

