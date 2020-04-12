SM Energy Co (SM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on May 8th

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -8.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SM Energy to earn ($2.21) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.5%.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.