UBS Group AG Purchases 52,352 Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 62,632 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of CEN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.64%.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

