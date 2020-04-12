Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on W. Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of W opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $44,329,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,756,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

