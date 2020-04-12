State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

