M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,397 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

