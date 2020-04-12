Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000.

IWM stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

