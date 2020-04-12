Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

