UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $91.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

