Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Clorox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $184.21 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

