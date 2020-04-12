Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

GPK opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

