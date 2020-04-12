Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTCWY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

DTCWY opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

