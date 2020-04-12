Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

