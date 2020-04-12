Analysts Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Centurylink posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Centurylink by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

