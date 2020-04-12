Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSD opened at $12.75 on Friday. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Dividend History for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD)

