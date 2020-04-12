iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

