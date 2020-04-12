First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,398.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $28.27 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

