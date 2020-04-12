Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 972 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,353,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

