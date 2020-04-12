Mission Wealth Management LP Has $260,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

