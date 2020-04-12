Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEOG. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,544.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,253. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.92. Neogen has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

